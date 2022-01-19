Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,648,000 after purchasing an additional 143,334 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,449,000 after acquiring an additional 141,550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,901 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 447.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 61,258 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 19,694.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 53,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIS opened at $198.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.35.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

