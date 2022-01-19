General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 504,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,668,269 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in General Electric were worth $51,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,566 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after acquiring an additional 210,526 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Cowen raised their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

NYSE:GE opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.12 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

