GenesisX (XGS) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $30,832.49 and $25.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001394 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,258,523 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

