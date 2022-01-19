Genscript Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genscript Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,300 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 495,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,843.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genscript Biotech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNSF opened at 4.24 on Wednesday. Genscript Biotech has a 1-year low of 1.30 and a 1-year high of 5.30.

Genscript Biotech Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of life sciences research products and services. It operates through the following segments: Bio-science Services and Products; Precision Immune-cell Therapy; and Industrial Synthetic Biology Products. The Bio-science Services and Products segment includes life sciences research services, life sciences research catalogue products, and preclinical drug development services.

