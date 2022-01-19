Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 844,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,078. Gentex has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.01.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gentex by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

