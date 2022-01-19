Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Genuit Group (LON:GEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 740 ($10.10) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 630 ($8.60). Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 708 ($9.66) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

GEN stock opened at GBX 607 ($8.28) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 39.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 597.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 650.60. Genuit Group has a 52 week low of GBX 538 ($7.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 806 ($11.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

