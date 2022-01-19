Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Getlink from €16.20 ($18.41) to €16.00 ($18.18) in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GRPTF stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Getlink has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

