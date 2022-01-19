GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Short Interest Up 24.6% in December

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. increased their target price on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

GHRS opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.83. GH Research has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $30.43.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GH Research will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

