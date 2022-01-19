Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded to Buy by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has $61.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.33.

NYSE GKOS opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. Glaukos has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $99.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

