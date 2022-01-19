Glenview Trust Co Acquires 1,352 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after buying an additional 55,693 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,412,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,423,000 after buying an additional 25,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $142.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $396.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

