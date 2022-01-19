Glenview Trust Co Buys 3,484 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after buying an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after buying an additional 113,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,396,000 after buying an additional 168,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,273,000 after buying an additional 127,966 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,876. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.47. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

