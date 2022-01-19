Glenview Trust Co Buys 6,858 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 110.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 353,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,520,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.60.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.79. 3,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,997. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $435.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

