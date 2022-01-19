Glenview Trust Co Increases Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 597,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,028 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $19,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,989,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $426,914,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,946,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,057,000 after buying an additional 1,210,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. 5,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,660. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.