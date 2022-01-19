Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,867 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.2% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $31,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 14,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,531 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $215.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.27. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.60 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.