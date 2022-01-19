Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Up 29.8% in December

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of GNL stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. 651,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,897. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 76,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,926,000 after acquiring an additional 762,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 146,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.