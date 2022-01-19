Global Resources Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.78

Shares of Global Resources Investment Trust Plc (LON:GRIT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.78 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 11.30 ($0.15). Global Resources Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.15), with a volume of 8,812 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.35. The company has a market cap of £5.67 million and a P/E ratio of 37.50.

Global Resources Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:GRIT)

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

