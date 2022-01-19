Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Down 30.2% in December

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIZ. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 78.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $429,000.

Get Global X E-commerce ETF alerts:

Shares of EBIZ traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,592. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $37.98.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.