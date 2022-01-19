Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK) Shares Bought by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC raised its holdings in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC owned 2.74% of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

PAK stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72. Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $31.90.

