GlobalBoost-Y Achieves Market Cap of $159,462.40 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $159,462.40 and approximately $97.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,918.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.90 or 0.07440388 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.51 or 0.00328046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.40 or 0.00888391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00075718 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.87 or 0.00483958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.60 or 0.00263849 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

