Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) traded down 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. 7,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,453,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

GSAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.39 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

