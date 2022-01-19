Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 191,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,059. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.76.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. The business had revenue of $282.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $2,552,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $2,195,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $7,500,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

