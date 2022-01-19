Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 138,237 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,237 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $302,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,348.2% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,098 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 46.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.32.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total transaction of $740,361.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $218.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.97. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.61 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

