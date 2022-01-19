Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $411.86 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.29% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $411,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,483.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,567.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,515.36. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

