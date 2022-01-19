Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,708 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Crown Castle International worth $326,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

