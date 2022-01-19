Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 197,855 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,429,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 197,855 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Stryker worth $377,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $260.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.21. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.59.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

