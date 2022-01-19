Golem (GLM) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $404.36 million and $4.27 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000967 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00052233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem (GLM) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

