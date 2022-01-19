Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.79.

Shares of Goodfood Market stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

