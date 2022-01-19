Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price objective cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GDDFF. lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.41.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of GDDFF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. 785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.