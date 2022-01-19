Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.31

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and traded as low as $9.25. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 3,100 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $19.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.

