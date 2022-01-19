Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 43,290 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.14% of CBRE Group worth $46,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 59.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

