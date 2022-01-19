Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $68.94 Million Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,373,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120,886 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Renewable Energy Group worth $68,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

