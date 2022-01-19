Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises 2.1% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.47% of Anthem worth $425,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 772.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,903 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,580,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Anthem by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after acquiring an additional 535,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Anthem by 312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,948,000 after acquiring an additional 380,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.55.

Shares of ANTM opened at $448.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $470.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $436.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

