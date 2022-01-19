Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CSFB increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of GWO traded down C$0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$38.66. 749,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,550. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$28.85 and a 12-month high of C$39.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.06. The company has a market cap of C$35.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a quick ratio of 20.95 and a current ratio of 24.32.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$17.43 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.7500003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.73%.

In other news, Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,235,000.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

