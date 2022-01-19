Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GPRE. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Get Green Plains alerts:

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.