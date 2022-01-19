Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

GNLN stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. 658,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,213. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.17.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $160,887.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $65,322.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,363 shares of company stock valued at $719,402 in the last three months. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 53.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 339,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greenlane by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Greenlane by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

