Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 12.8% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,130,000 after buying an additional 157,246 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 101.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after buying an additional 133,223 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 32.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 140,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 34,402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GEF shares. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Greif from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

