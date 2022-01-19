Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Shares of GNTY opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

GNTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

