Hacken Token Trading 11% Lower This Week (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 11% against the dollar. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $60.66 million and $1.01 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0999 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00057877 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00065933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.59 or 0.07393047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,140.93 or 0.99932887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00066696 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 607,010,461 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.