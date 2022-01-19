Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,339,758 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 61,472 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Halliburton worth $28,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

