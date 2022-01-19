Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $111.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

HLNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $91.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.86. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $74.11 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $96.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

