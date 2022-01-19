Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

NASDAQ HWC traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $55.09. 35,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,226. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hancock Whitney stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

