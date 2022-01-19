Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,226. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $55.75.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWC. Raymond James upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hancock Whitney stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 122.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.