Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Issues Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Shares of HWC stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.25. 26,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,226. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

HWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hancock Whitney stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 122.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

