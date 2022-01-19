Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.12. 49,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,226. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $55.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hancock Whitney stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

