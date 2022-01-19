Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 14,600 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 127,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globalstar by 39.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Globalstar by 17.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 73,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Globalstar by 9.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 64.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.