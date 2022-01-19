Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,791,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBIO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

