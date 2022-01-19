Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,736,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 141,037 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,911,000 after acquiring an additional 88,743 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,772,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,145,000 after acquiring an additional 73,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given acquired 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.37 per share, with a total value of $43,472.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $291,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,875 shares of company stock valued at $14,720,654. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

