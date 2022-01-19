Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 8,100 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

