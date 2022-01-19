Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent Milano purchased 7,500 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $91,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,195,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BCRX stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.49.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BCRX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

