Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $108.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.87 and a beta of -2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.54. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

